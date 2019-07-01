Product-based IT makeover pays off at PVH

Digital transformation has redefined the retail industry, forcing a radical rethinking of how retailers leverage technology. To thrive, savvy retail organizations are moving beyond click-and-collect e-commerce to creating innovative business models that blur the physical and digital worlds.

Here, digital assistants are emerging as a key solution. PVH, one of the world’s largest apparel companies, is one organization making good on the promise of digital assistants to serve customer needs. Parent company of brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, PVH made a shift to agile in a cross-departmental collaboration to create the PVH Digital Assistant (DA), an AI-fueled mobile app aimed at improving sales associates’ productivity, increasing sales and enhancing the in-store customer experience at Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in the U.S., Korea and Japan.

Shifting to product-based IT

PVH’s DA journey began in early 2018, when Calvin Klein retail operations personnel expressed the need for technology that could help sales associates serve consumers faster, in part by providing a view of the brand’s full assortment of retail options and availability from a mobile device.