7 ways IT leaders derail their careers

The moment typically arrives without warning. An IT career that showed every sign of success — steady promotions, salary increases, a better office — suddenly slams to a halt. You’re fired, demoted or involuntarily plateaued. What happened?

It's impossible to rebuild a broken career without first understanding how it was derailed. The "Success Express" frequently slips off the rails due to a mistake, oversight, offense or miscalculation made in total innocence or ignorance. Often, the victim doesn't even realize that he or she has made a career-crippling move.

Here's a look at seven ways leaders inadvertently derail their careers and how you can avoid making the same common mistakes.

1. Not looking beyond IT

IT leaders who don't bother to thoroughly understand their industry sector and the business world at large generally fail to gain respect and career traction. "While it's essential to fully understand the technologies needed to support a business' goals, an IT leader’s true value lies in the ability to help grow the business’ top line, as well as help manage the bottom line," says Harry Moseley, CIO of Zoom Video Communications, a cloud-based conferencing service provider. When IT leaders are unfamiliar with key industry and business pain points, they often find themselves unable to execute and deliver an IT strategy that supports the enterprise and its goals.

Moseley notes that it's essential for IT leaders to become familiar with their industry's terminology, processes and practices, as well as key trends and the competitive landscape. "Today’s CIOs are expected to understand the art of the possible," he explains. "When they limit their scope to technology alone, they simply cannot do so."