What IT work will look like in 2030

Predicting the future of work is notoriously risky business if only because disruptive technology shakes up the picture like an Etch a Sketch. Looking past a year or two is difficult and suggesting what will happen a decade from now is uncertain at best. But for those who make their living looking ahead at technology trends, some broad, common themes begin to emerge — beginning with the impact of AI and automation.

“Over the next ten to 15 years, the adoption of automation and AI technologies will transform the workplace as people increasingly interact with ever-smarter machines,” reports a study from consultancy McKinsey & Co. titled “Skill shift: Automation and the future of the workforce.” “Demand for higher cognitive skills, such as creativity, critical thinking, decision making, and complex information processing, will grow through 2030.”

As workers and managers wring their hands over what automation will mean to their careers — and nearly everyone agrees jobs like data processing and input will be lost to machines – prognosticators offer a more optimistic view of humans offloading lesser work to machines that can take over basic decision-making via algorithm but can’t match human emotional intelligence, problem solving, and entrepreneurship.

Here is a look at how IT futurists see IT work evolving in the next decade, …

The rise of independent, ad-hoc teams