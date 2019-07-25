Aetna enlists AI to settle health insurance claims

Aetna has created artificial intelligence (AI) software to settle claims, a solution that could provide a blueprint for broader automation of complex processes at the health insurance giant. The software rapidly parses complex healthcare provider contracts, whose blend of information about medical conditions and financial data often tax the patience of the trained humans who process them.

“It really comes down to providing a better experience” for end users, says Aetna CTO Claus Jensen, adding that the software will help the company be a better partner in the health-care ecosystem for providers and patients. “We have to do more than just pay the bills and answer questions on the phone.”

It’s a significant development at a time when all manner of companies are grappling with how to solve business problems with AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. Worldwide spending on AI systems is forecast to reach $35.8 billion in 2019, an increase of 44 percent over the amount spent in 2018, according to IDC, which placed healthcare at No. 4 in spending on AI, behind retail, banking and discrete manufacturing.

AI: A guidepost for automation

Aetna’s solution also highlights efforts companies are taking to reduce manual grunt-work performed by humans. Insurers, in particular, have emerged as leaders in adopting ML, AI and robotic process automation (RPA) to optimize business processes and improve employee productivity. Improving these areas, the companies believe, will in turn create a better experience for customers.