5 strategies for improving employee experience

Employee experience has become a key differentiator in today’s tight tech talent market. Employers who provide a positive, invaluable journey for their employees — from the first application and interview process, and on through onboarding, employment, professional development and becoming a company alumnus — can impact engagement, culture, morale and retention in ways that provide distinct competitive advantage.

But how can you make sure your employee experience is second to none? First, you have to understand a bit about human psychology, says Shavon Lindley, CEO at ion Learning. The human brain is wired to work best when it has achieved psychological safety. Any perceived threat to that safety diminishes a human’s ability to listen, learn, collaborate and function at their best.

“Back in caveman days, the brain would get triggered into a fight, flight or freeze response by physical threats,” Lindley says. “Now it’s more about social or psychological threats: stress, worry, exclusion, being in a new environment.”

Because of this, employees walking into a new job are automatically not using their brains’ highest-level functioning, Lindley says. “So organizations have to focus on making these experiences as safe and comfortable as possible to get the best out of people.”

Following are five tips for improving your company’s employee experience.