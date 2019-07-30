10 signs outdated IT systems are killing your business

Progress comes at a price. In the IT world, that price includes the cost of upgrading or replacing the aging systems that are responsible for keeping your enterprise thriving and competitive.

Knowing exactly when to pull the plug on an existing IT resource requires both insight and awareness, as well as a willingness to embrace new technologies and practices. To get started, here's a look at the 10 telltale signs that it may be time to consider an IT system change.

1. Dysfunctional workflows and processes

When workflows and processes are designed to meet a legacy technology’s capabilities rather than what needs to be accomplished, technology can actually become a business hinderance. "For example, if you lack modern collaborative tools, such as video conferencing or group chat capabilities, you might pick a team just because people are local instead of a team of people with the best skillset for the project," says Diane Chaleff, product manager in the office of the CTO for Google Cloud. "Outdated technology forces us to work within its constraints, instead of doing what’s best for the business."

2. Inability to capitalize on new opportunities