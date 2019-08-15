Summer 2019: Digital leaders level up

Welcome to the Summer 2019 digital issue of CIO featuring winners of our annual CIO 100 awards and hall of fame honorees. In these pages, you'll learn how leading organizations are scaling innovation, what it takes to shift to revenue-driven IT, and why it may be time for a new IT operating model.

Contents

GROW

10 reasons IT leaders fail at innovation

Tech leaders have been given and innovation mandate, but many still struggle to build a robust innovation capability. What’s holding them back?

LEAD

7 steps to revenue-driven IT

Organizations are increasingly turning to IT for revenue-generating initiatives. Here’s how IT can deliver value at the intersection of company and client.

Hall of Fame

CIO’s 2019 Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding personal achievement in IT.

COVER STORY

Digital leaders level up

CIO 100 award-winning companies are scaling their transformation efforts, tapping cutting-edge technologies to pursue digital business across the enterprise.

2019 CIO 100

This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Sarah Naqvi, EVP and CIO at HMSHost, joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss how the IT organization has changed and adapted to digital business, IT’s role in digital strategy, and much more.

RUN

IT-business alignment in the digital age

The most effective IT model are tightly aligned with desired business outcomes. Getting there may require a new IT operating model.

