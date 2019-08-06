Deploying One Management Solution for Many of Your Digital Use Cases

As smart and mobile devices become the main tools that enable end users to do their work, options for delivering a secure, productive workspace have expanded greatly. Just a few years ago, the usage model was simple: deliver work apps on a locked-down PC. But the world has changed. Apps today have moved to the cloud, BYOD is widely acceptable, remote/temporary workers are the norm, information security demands have become more urgent, and there is a heightened need for improved application performance. Deploying unique platforms for each use case may solve several tactical issues, but strategically it creates a management nightmare.

Individual environments for PCaaS, VDI, mobility, BYO, and cloud apps create IT problems, each with its own management and administrative idiosyncrasies. For an organization that is trying to maintain some semblance of order for its digital workspace, this is not a recipe for success. A fragmented approach increases complexity, uses IT resources inefficiently, and may create security/governance problems. Trying to limit the number of use cases is not a winning strategy. And more use cases are coming, as wearables and task-specific devices become prevalent. IT must support more, not fewer, use cases.

VMware Workspace ONE, a single, comprehensive management platform for all digital workspace use cases, solves this problem. It provides a single management console for all use cases, plus comprehensive administration capabilities. That means that IT can take a consistent approach to implementing policy, apps, updates, or upgrades across the entire fleet of endpoint devices.

The Workspace ONE platform offers many benefits to technical teams:

Consistent experience across customers’ unique use cases – Workspace ONE UEM supports many different use cases within a single management platform. BYO devices have complete separation of work and personal apps/data. IT can fully manage corporate-owned devices with advanced security. For shared device use cases, there is a multiuser mode to support each specific user. Purpose-built devices can be locked down to specific application(s), and IT can now support any use case without additional cost and complexity.

– Workspace ONE UEM supports many different use cases within a single management platform. BYO devices have complete separation of work and personal apps/data. IT can fully manage corporate-owned devices with advanced security. For shared device use cases, there is a multiuser mode to support each specific user. Purpose-built devices can be locked down to specific application(s), and IT can now support any use case without additional cost and complexity. Central management of all endpoint types – Device proliferation is a reality, and IT must pivot from a device-centric to a user-centric management approach. This enables common security and management policies and a consistent user experience, regardless of endpoint. IT can also manage any endpoint type with Workspace ONE, which also supports all major operating systems.

– Device proliferation is a reality, and IT must pivot from a device-centric to a user-centric management approach. This enables common security and management policies and a consistent user experience, regardless of endpoint. IT can also manage any endpoint type with Workspace ONE, which also supports all major operating systems. Efficiency across the entire device lifecycle – Workspace ONE provides IT with a comprehensive solution for managing the full lifecycle of all endpoints—from onboarding to retirement. Devices are easily registered with tools such as Apple’s Device Enrollment Program or Windows Out-of-Box Experience enrollment. IT can also leverage user self-service workflows and corporate credentials to initiate device registration and can provide software components such as email, VPN, Wi-Fi, apps, content, and intranet sites at onboarding.

– Workspace ONE provides IT with a comprehensive solution for managing the full lifecycle of all endpoints—from onboarding to retirement. Devices are easily registered with tools such as Apple’s Device Enrollment Program or Windows Out-of-Box Experience enrollment. IT can also leverage user self-service workflows and corporate credentials to initiate device registration and can provide software components such as email, VPN, Wi-Fi, apps, content, and intranet sites at onboarding. Intelligence and analytics for all usage models gathered in one place – Workspace ONE provides comprehensive intelligence and analytics for all users and devices in one place. This enables IT to make data-driven decisions about users, policies, and more.

Successful IT organizations know that saying yes to many use cases works better than trying to limit them. And it becomes easier to say yes when IT has a consistent and comprehensive platform for these digital workspaces, regardless of type. Workspace ONE makes it possible for IT to keep its use case options open and deploy whatever model serves the workload or user best, without creating complexity and attendant operational problems.

