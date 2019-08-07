How Adobe Experience Platform Provides a Holistic, Real-Time View of the Customer Infused with Creativity

The use of comprehensive customer experience data and analytics is shaping the future of many key marketing initiatives. As organizations move data out of silos, integrate it, and develop a single cohesive view of the customer and prospect, true personalization can be achieved. One important way brands can use this capability to personalize in real time will be through the delivery of more engaging content.

As Anjul Bhambhri, vice president of Platform Engineering at Adobe, noted, “Utilizing the data from Adobe Experience Platform provides a holistic, real-time view of the customer that supports many different brand initiatives. One initiative that is now emerging as a means of creating competitive advantage is the ability to deliver relevant and engaging content based on analytics derived from real-time customer profile data.”

The starting point for delivering more applicable content is the real-time customer profile. Adobe Experience Platform supports the creation of customer segments with defined attributes, and it simplifies the process of matching real-time customer profiles to these segments. When real-time information is used to ensure that customers are placed in the correct segment, brands increase the likelihood of getting the right information to the right person at the right time.

Using AI tools such as Adobe Sensei, it’s possible to predict what offers or information are most likely to be relevant to customers in a specific segment and to improve the process of leveraging creative based on these real-time customer attributes. The creative for any customer segment is continually refined using machine learning (ML) and AI to analyze how the segment has reacted to it. Modifications are then made based on this learning.

With these AI and ML technologies, it’s also possible to constantly refine segments and better define how real-time customer data will be used to place an individual into a segment. Updates that improve both interaction and engagement of customers within the segment are delivered quickly and regularly. The use of AI also enables the marketing team to add computed attributes to gathered attributes, supporting greater refinement and knowledge about the individual. (Gathered attributes are the actual data entered or known about the individual, and computed attributes are added by matching the individual to other databases or by using algorithms that infer data about them.)

“The application of this technology to enhance the effectiveness of creative and content delivers improvements that customers will find relevant creating competitive differentiation for the brand,” noted Bhambhri.

One example of this is a home supplies retailer that is providing in-store notifications and alerts that leverage real-time customer profiles based on customers’ previous web and mobile interactions. Notifications might include the exact location in the store of items that a unique profile suggests a customer might be interested in.

Brands that invest in a data management stack that brings together the entire customer journey are positioned to optimize their customers’ experiences at every touchpoint. Adobe is delivering the platform, tools, and technologies today that make this possible and allow brands to develop a best-in-class customer experience.