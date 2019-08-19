Rite Aid and Adobe Chart a “Path to the Future”

Earlier this year, Rite Aid, the third-largest drugstore chain in the US, announced a major strategic initiative, called “Path to the Future.” This holistic plan to drive innovation, deliver new and unique customer experiences, and ultimately grow the business, encompasses all operating units of the company and is powered on a platform of digital transformation. Rite Aid is focused on seamlessly connecting its customers to all of the company’s strategic assets, including pharmacies, Health Dialog, RediClinic, and EnvisionRXOptions.

“We are focused on connecting our customers across channels to the products, services and experiences they prefer with seamless digital solutions,” says Justin Mennen, CIO of Rite Aid. “Through our digital and modernization efforts, our Technology Services organization, in conjunction with our business units, will unlock new revenue opportunities for the company.”

To support “Path to the Future,” Rite Aid is working with best in class companies to help design, deploy, and operate the new digital systems that will lead this transformation, recently tapping Adobe as a key strategic technology partner. This partnership will help Rite Aid provide a seamless health and wellness experience across pharmacy, retail stores and online customer journeys. “Adobe will provide strategic guidance, expertise, and operational support with a team of industry specialists, in addition to their end to end suite of customer experience and marketing products,” added Mennen.

Rite Aid is utilizing the Adobe Experience Cloud to support many of their new digital initiatives. The Rite Aid team and Adobe are working together on digital strategy, user experience and design, and marketing solutions. Adobe technology will also deliver perhaps the biggest game-changers for Rite Aid: giving customers a blended shopping experience that moves seamlessly from online to in-store.

“Working with Adobe’s experienced SMEs provides us with a rapid path to delivering new capabilities and services that will differentiate Rite Aid from the competition,” says Mennen.

Adobe technologies are central to many of the changes that Rite Aid is delivering in the digital space. Upgrades to its eCommerce solution are leveraging Adobe Commerce Cloud. In addition, Rite Aid is utilizing Adobe Advertising Cloud to better target its outbound marketing efforts to retail customers and increase their impact. Adobe Audience Manager allows the company to focus on its best customers across all channels. Utilizing the complete Adobe platform also makes it easy to generate a holistic and comprehensive view of its customers and link actions across channels and marketing activities.

Mennen puts it quite succinctly: “At Rite Aid, we understand that trying to integrate disparate solutions, each focusing on one small part of the customer experience, is a losing proposition. With Adobe, we leverage our integrated data sets that will empower us to meet our strategic goals.”