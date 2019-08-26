Advanced analytics gives health benefit company competitive edge

To remain competitive today, health insurers must help their partners tackle budget pressures and increasingly complex member care. In many cases, the information is there for the taking; the problem is achieving the necessary insight in time to make it useful.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) has tackled the problem head-on with a new client surveillance application, called Spotlight, which is designed to empower account executives, underwriters, pharmacy and medical directors with financial and clinical management and budget impact information.

"This solution is designed to create a platform for proactive sharing of information — a major shift from 'reactive' as traditional mechanisms and solutions offer," says Maureen Lowe, director of advanced analytics and client solutions at BCBST.

Spotlight has earned BCBST a CIO 100 Award in IT Excellence.

The proactive shift