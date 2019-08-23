Cloud Verified: Making a Mark at VMworld 2019

The theme at this year’s VMworld is “Make Your Mark,” which is an apt phrase for the 67 VMware Cloud Providers who have earned Cloud Verified status— a true mark of distinction that proves they possess the expertise to deploy a high-performance, software-defined data center.

These Cloud Verified providers offer the full VMware stack of networking, storage and compute capabilities delivered as a service with tried and true solutions validated by VMware. Nine Cloud Verified providers will be on hand at VMworld US from Aug. 25-29 to talk with the 30,000+ expected attendees.

And in typical VMworld fashion, some serious fun is included. It begins with the VMworld 2019 app, available for download at the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and at VMworld.com. In addition to serving up session and schedule information, the app offers the chance to play “Passport for Prizes.” To play, attendees simply download the VMworld app, visit participating Cloud Verified partner booths and scan the associated QR codes to be entered for a chance to win Beats Studio wireless headphones.

VMworld 2019 offers a golden opportunity for attendees to speak directly with Cloud Verified providers who are ideally qualified to guide them in their cloud transformations. Be sure to visit all nine Cloud Verified providers below as you play “Passport for Prizes” – booth locations can also be found in the VMworld App.

CenturyLink: Booth #927

“Over the past decade, we’ve been making strategic acquisitions to bring together a powerful portfolio of managed services offerings. One of the most exciting recent additions to that portfolio is the CenturyLink private cloud built on top of VMware Cloud Foundation™. As the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers, and now we can take that backbone and layer any infrastructure components on top, creating a bridge from on-premises to hybrid cloud for businesses of all sizes.”

– Jeff Sieracki, Senior Director of Product Management, CenturyLink

Expedient: Booth #1657

“We've been working with VMware technologies for more than a dozen years, so we felt Cloud Verified was a ‘no brainer’ for us. We wanted to demonstrate our competency and commitment to the software-defined datacenter strategy as a complement to the multi-cloud approach that organizations are taking in today's market.”

– Jonathan Rosenson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Expedient

Faction: Booth #1369

“We are extremely pleased to be validated as a VMware Cloud Verified partner, which makes us part of an elite group of providers with this recognition. We’ve seen significant growth in the past year in our VMware virtualized and VMware Cloud on AWS business and this validation from VMware helps reinforce our expertise and quality of our product portfolio to our customers.”

– Sean Charnock, CTO, Faction

Flexential: Booth #147

“We believe infrastructure is more much than technical resources. It involves people using the tools to meet business objectives. Our partnership with VMware reflects that belief on multiple levels with a platform they already trust today. Working with VMware enables us not only to use the strongest technologies, but allows us to help people solve their very complex problems in simple and efficient ways.”

– Jason Carolan, Chief Innovation Officer, Flexential

Fujitsu: Booth #543

Fujitsu is a Cloud Verified sponsor at VMworld US. To learn more about their cloud service offerings visit https://www.fujitsu.com/global.

IBM Cloud: Booth #1139

“Enterprises use a gamut of technologies, and most already have relationships with both IBM and VMware”, says Adam. “Combined, we give them a cloud with a higher level of isolation, enhanced compliance and security including FIPS 140-2 level 4 and an unmatched global scale, so our customers can confidently migrate and transform their VMware workloads to the cloud.”

– Zane Adam, VP, IBM Cloud

iLand: Booth #133

“iLand has used VMware technology from the beginning to ensure our customers never have to compromise on their application performance, availability, and security in the cloud. Today, VMware is core to our Cloud Platform that serves as our foundation for disaster recovery, backup, and mission-critical application hosting. VMware has been instrumental to our success and has been a strategic partner from the beginning.”

– Justin Giardina, CTO, iLand

Rackspace: Booth #1733

“As one of the inaugural VMware Cloud Verified partners, customers can move to the cloud with confidence knowing Rackspace has the right delivery experience, architecture, and support capabilities to run their most critical workloads. For more than a decade, Rackspace has helped customers tap the power of the cloud without the pain, complexity and expense of managing it themselves by extending private clouds to customer data centers and colocation facilities. VMware continues to deliver new innovations like VMware Cloud on AWS that enable us to combine new and differentiated managed cloud offerings with our Fanatical Experience to deliver strategic flexibility, optimal economics and easier migration to our customers”

– Peter FitzGibbon, VP of Product Alliances, Rackspace

Virtustream: Booth #1827

“For global organizations with complex, mission-critical IT needs, an enterprise-class cloud partner can offer unprecedented benefits. Born in the cloud, Virtustream provides the platform and services that enterprises can embrace with absolute confidence. Having VMware technology as a key component of our cloud service offerings accelerates our customers’ IT modernization journey and success in the cloud.”

– Virtustream

