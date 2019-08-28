Keeping the Customer First: Strategic Collaboration to Drive Customer Satisfaction

At GoTo, we put our customers first across our organization, including the way we design our products. I recently met with Lauren Zack, Vice President of User Experience for our entire UCC business unit, and Amanda Timmons, head of GoTo’s customer center of excellence, to talk about how we listen and react to the perspectives of our customers. Read on for the full interview and understand their top five takeaways in customer-centric product design and development.

Valuing customer feedback

Q: Why is customer feedback so important in product development and design?

A: When you have to iterate quickly to keep pace with the market's changing needs, customer feedback is what helps you understand both what customers have and what they need in the context of their technology ecosystem. It’s important for our roadmap and strategy to meet our users where they are, using the skills and tools they have. We want to fit seamlessly into their workday, not make them adjust their behaviors to use our products.

Takeaway: Understanding a problem from the point of view of the people experiencing it is essential to solving it.

Achieving insight

Q: How does GoTo gather customer feedback throughout product development?

A: We constantly talk to users and surface data about our product design, so we understand what IT leaders are looking for and how they think about adding new tools into their technology stack. Our development process includes a robust research practice that includes panels, quantitative benchmarking, market surveys, opportunities for co-design and co-discovery, and iterative usability testing – to start with!

Our company is uniquely positioned to listen and act on our customer’s needs. Most org charts have user experience reporting in under marketing, engineering, or product teams. When UX reports in as an equal peer to their product, engineering and marketing counterparts, that places a greater emphasis on the work we’re doing and the voice of the users.

We also have a consumer advisory board that collects input about how customers use GoTo solutions and what our solutions help them accomplish.

Takeaway: Make your customers equal partners in the design process, and make sure UX has an equal seat at the table.

Setting priorities

Q: When customers give conflicting feedback, how do you decide what to prioritize, pay attention to, or ignore?

A: We gather context from a variety of sources and create a holistic view. We observe project health scores, customer care feedback, conduct customer interviews, product metrics – and try to paint a full picture. Our goal is to understand where individual comments fit against that full picture. That tells us whether they're an edge case, or a primary use case that demands more of our attention.

Takeaway: To determine what customers actually need, capture the differences between what you hear them say and what you observe them doing.

Choosing a customer-centric tech stack

Q: What should an IT team look for in a customer-first UCC solution?

A: Their first step should be to pay attention to how people are actually working and identify where they can't do what they want to do. That will lead them to technology that addresses those specific pain points within an existing ecosystem, not technology that will disrupt it. For example, seeking products that integrate seamlessly with existing email and calendars, workflows, and devices. They should also look for a modern, flexible user interface, and above all – something that’s reliable no matter where, when or on what device someone’s using it.

Takeaway: Choose solutions that let people use the technologies they prefer and work the way they want to work.

Keeping customers top of mind

Q: Do you have a mantra for maintaining a customer-first mindset?

A: Yes! The mantra of our UX team is, "We create essential experiences that people love."

"Essential" means it's a product you trust and rely on. "People" includes all users accounting for their various needs and use cases. And "love" – our goal is for people to love the time they spend interacting with the tools that let them do their work.

Takeaway: Embrace a mantra! State your goals succinctly to keep your team on track.

To learn more about keeping the customer first when designing and investing in UCC, visit www.GoTo.com.