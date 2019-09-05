Introducing GAIL: Great Wolf Lodge's AI for pinpointing guest sentiment

Great Wolf Lodge (GWL) is using artificial intelligence software to better understand its guests’ experiences at its adventure-themed lodges. The effort is a part of a sweeping digital strategy that incorporates cloud and SaaS technologies, as well as new property management and CRM systems.

“We want to better engage with guests at all points,” CIO Edward Malinowksi, who joined the company from Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in 2017, tells CIO.com. Technology is also a critical element in assisting GWL employees, also known as “pack members,” to make that happen.

A proliferation of digital technologies is enabling hospitality chains to triangulate how guests feel about their services. And while social media and review websites offer a wealth of information about brand sentiment, accessing that data is a chore. Employees often spend hours combing through Twitter and Facebook, as well as Yelp, TripAdvisors and other reviews-focused websites for perspectives that can help a company address its strengths and weaknesses.

Automating these tasks would provide a big efficiency boost and CIOs today have at their disposal a number of options, from robotic process automation (RPA) to machine learning (ML) and AI.

Fine-tuning AI for hospitality