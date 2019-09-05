Top 10 data visualization tools for business intelligence (BI)

Feature

Top 10 BI data visualization tools

Visual analytics is the core of business intelligence. Here are the tools you need to see through the data.

There is golden knowledge in the sea of data that businesses are swimming in. Being able to fish out the business intelligence you need — when you need it — is the key to steering your ship.

In this article, we'll discuss 10 BI tools that feature data visualization and analysis.

Some of these tools started life as enterprise reporting tools and expanded to self-service BI. Others started out as self-service data visualization tools and may or may not have added advanced reporting. Some tools can read large datasets in place, from a data lake or Hadoop; others must import all data. Deployments may be cloud-only or allow on-premises installation.

Birst

