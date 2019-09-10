Health insurer shifts ERP to the cloud to transform financial operations

At the center of most complex organizations is an equally complex IT infrastructure that poses a significant problem when it comes to modernizing operations.

For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit corporation with 12 different operating companies that offer long-term care insurance and workers’ compensation, entrenched ERP systems are proving to be a drain on financial processes and reporting.

“We're operating on four different ERP systems, and to put together a set of consolidated financial statements, to put together any business analysis, is incredibly time consuming and painful,” says Jac Amerell, vice president and corporate controller at the organization, which also sells Medicare Advantage plans in Michigan and, through joint ventures, in other states as well.

Amerell joined the organization in mid-2014 after 14 years in senior financial roles in the insurance industry to help transformation BCBSM’s financial organization.

“I didn't fully realize the state of affairs until I got here and really started to roll up my sleeves,” he says. “We're currently operating in an environment that is old technology, old systems that don't communicate with each other. No single source of truth for our information.”