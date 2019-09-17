Digital Natives Needs Are Top Consideration for Global CIO’s

Today is a truly unique time for business leaders. Never before have we seen such a wide variety of technologies, work styles and work environments. The Millennial generation now comprises the largest portion of the U.S. labor market, according to research by Pew. At the same time, baby boomers are continuing to work later in life than previous generations ever have. We already covered in a previous post how UCC tools can help close the gaps between these generations – but what about the digital natives specifically? How are IT leaders considering the younger millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with technology empowering every aspect of their lives?

GoTo recently partnered with Ovum Research to understand how the world’s most imaginative IT leaders are using UCC to drive business goals. We surveyed over 2,000 IT leaders worldwide to discover what is shaping their collaboration and digital transformation strategies. One of the most staggering insights we uncovered was just how seriously global CIO’s are looking at this generational influx of digital natives.

Our survey showed that 93% of IT leaders believe that digital natives had different needs and expectations in the workforce. And with that, they’re thoughtfully shaping their strategies to meet these needs. C-Suite IT report taking very pointed steps in anticipation of the growing digital native workforce - including:

Increasing availability of collaboration software to employees (54%)

Encouraging remote and flexible work options (49%)

Ensuring UCC tools are up to date (48%)

CIO’s are taking this generational shift so seriously that they’re setting aside precious budget for it. As businesses plan for 2020 and beyond, unified communications and collaboration (UCC) deployments are a major focus for growth, with 76% of survey respondents planning to increase their spend on UCC tools.

“UCC in the workplace needs to transform to become more integrated across the enterprise to reflect changing business needs, as well as meet the requirements of digital natives. According to Mila D’Antonio, the lead analyst at Ovum whom we partnered with on this project. “A more cohesive and collaborative approach to UCC will work to democratize data, create business agility, and ultimately create operational efficiencies."

Visit our website for more findings from this research and how to futurize your own collaboration tools for generations to come.