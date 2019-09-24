Will Cloud Faxing Disrupt Your Healthcare Organizations Workflow

“How significantly will moving our fax to the cloud disrupt our staff’s day-to-day workflows?”

This is one of the most common questions we at eFax Corporate hear from healthcare organizations that approach us about moving their fax infrastructure to the cloud. We hear it from hospital networks, insurers, pharmacies, clinics, surgical centers, you name it. It’s often one of their first questions.

We understand their concern. Fax machines have been an integral part of healthcare organizations’ workflows for decades. For many providers, their employees have grown comfortable with a specific process for using the office fax to exchange information with vendors, partners, and patients. Plus, many of these organizations are still stinging from their recent attempts to comply with regulatory pressure to move to their electronic health records (EHR) systems, which have indeed disrupted their staff’s workflows.

So, I’ll tell you what we tell those health providers who want to move to a more digital and less paper-intensive system, but who are understandably worried about breaking the fax workflows their staff have become so familiar with.

No, moving your fax infrastructure to the cloud will not disrupt your staff’s workflows. In fact, with the right healthcare-focused cloud faxing solution, you’ll actually be able to streamline those workflows, make them easier on your employees, and free up more of their time for more productive uses than standing over a fax machine. Here are a few examples.

2 Examples of Healthcare Workflows that Cloud Faxing Solution Will Improve

In a clinic or urgent-care setting

When a physician, PA, or Nurse Practitioner sees a patient in an urgent-care facility and decides to prescribe medication, that often requires the provider to leave the patient in the examination room to print the prescription and fax it to the patient’s pharmacy.

And although many of these medical professionals have become accustomed to this process—it has become part of their workflow—a cloud fax solution could eliminate several of the more tedious steps involved. The provider could simply hit a few buttons on a tablet and create an electronic fax, then sign and send that “fax” to the pharmacy right from the tablet’s screen in a manner of seconds.

No stepping out of the exam room, no printing forms, no waiting for a delivery confirmation at the fax machine. And most important: no disruption of workflows. In fact, this streamlined process will actually give providers a few more quality moments with their patients.

When doctors’ offices need to share patient information.

Due to the lack of interoperability among the various EHR systems providers use today, it is not uncommon for a GP’s practice that needs to share ePHI with a specialist to print out the data from their EHR system and fax that hardcopy to the specialist’s office. At the other end, the specialist’s office’s staff will then upload that printed document to their own EHR platform.

Yes, this has probably become a standard and accepted workflow for both providers in this scenario, but clearly it is not the most efficient use of either office’s time.

With a cloud fax solution—specifically one that offers healthcare fax APIs that can connect seamlessly to EHR platforms—this entire process could be accomplished with the click of a few buttons on both ends of the transmission. No more need for the GP’s staff to print or send a paper fax; no more need for the specialist’s office to scan (or worse, transcribe) that paper fax into their own EHR application.

In other words, cloud faxing would simplify everyone’s workflows.

Cloud Faxing Streamlines and Improves Healthcare Workflows

Those are just a couple of examples of how cloud faxing can improve so many common healthcare workflows. And although those specific scenarios might not directly reflect your own organization, they should help illuminate why providers, practitioners, and other organizations throughout the health industry can embrace the move to cloud fax without fear of disrupting their existing processes.

To learn more, read our white paper: “Yes, Your Healthcare Organization’s Digital Workflows Can Include Cloud Fax, Too.”