Digitally Transforming Enterprises Are Switching to Cloud. How About You?

During the last two years, enterprises have significantly boosted their adoption of cloud technologies. A recent IDG study found that 79% of organizations have at least one application or infrastructure component in the cloud, and another 18% plan to deploy applications or infrastructure to the cloud in the next 12 months[i].

The sore points for enterprises hosting their applications on-premises are many, not least being high CapEx, performance issues, and lack of scalability and agility. But many enterprises that have embraced the cloud continue to use the same traditional on-premises approach for the platform lifecycle management. Given such reluctance to modernize, many organizations are simply not leveraging the real benefits that cloud offers.

Unlocking the Potential of the Cloud

The cloud plays a critical role in enabling modern, digital business. Becoming truly digital requires a modern IT infrastructure that helps to simplify IT operations, modernize the application stack while securing the organization against emerging threats across legacy and digital systems. Migrating enterprise application such as SAP and connected applications to the cloud improves scalability and agility, coupled with consumption-based, cost-effective pricing.

To get the most of their investments, organizations need a proven cloud assessment and transformation framework that leverages industry best practices, standard operating procedures and tools for automation, throughout the cloud lifecycle. We recommend a four-phased approach:

Evaluate: Identify the list of the current issues and business requirements, including required system availability and compliance requirements. Design: Finalize the reference architecture for the target infrastructure with scalable sizing, as well as high availability and disaster recovery for SAP applications according to recovery point objective (RPO), recovery time objective (RTO), and compliance requirements. Execute: SAP cloud implementation/migration using a set of tools, accelerators, standard operating procedures and best practices. Optimize: Automated SAP use cases and proactive infrastructure consumption monitoring (on a cloud orchestration layer) is included in managed platform as a service (mPaaS) offerings for end-to-end cloud lifecycle management.

Case in Point: Pharmaceutical Company Migrates SAP ERP to Cloud

A global pharmaceutical company partnered with Cognizant and AWS to transform its business by migrating its SAP enterprise software suite from on-premises to the cloud. The company was dealing with high CapEx, scalability and performance issues. There were also frequent and long unplanned downtime, system availability commitment shortcomings, and non-compliance with GxP (a range of pharmaceutical best practices), challenges typical of an on-premises system.

Cognizant SAP Cloud Consulting worked closely with AWS to design and build a cloud infrastructure for the customer to meet its key business requirements, including minimum infrastructure availability of 99.95%, RPO of less than 5 minutes, and RTO of less than 2 hours on validated environment with GxP compliance. Through our unique pay-per-usage model, this client was able to convert its infrastructure spend from a CapEx to OpEx model. By embracing the cloud, the company saved 60% of its yearly operating cost and achieved operational efficiencies by applying SAP use cases on the cloud orchestration layer.

Auto-scaling, one of the key use cases, helped our client to achieve horizontal scaling during peak business periods, ensuring additional load-handling capability. This scenario is integrated with a consumption-based pricing model, meaning the company pays only for actual usage, while peak workload was being addressed at prescribed performance levels. A dedicated team was also allocated to handle compliance processes to maintain all compliance documents and validate all tools used in this project.

Today, the client has benefited by OpEx model, cost-savings of 60%, high system availability, scalable, improved agility, and pay-per-usage on a validated environment. Hence, it is able to focus more on business while AWS takes care of the platform.

