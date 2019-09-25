Optimize Your Hybrid Infrastructure with a Cloud Management Platform

The cloud has seen many highs and lows since its advent. Earlier this decade, many major enterprises questioned whether a cloud platform could ever replace an on-premises infrastructure. This was followed by a period of euphoria, when companies eagerly moved their data to the public cloud. Today it is more balanced, with the majority of enterprises believing that hybrid cloud (a mix of public and private cloud infrastructure) is the future.

However, with the availability of multiple and purpose-driven cloud-based products, the onus is on businesses and/or their managed service providers to create and deploy a cohesive cloud management system that spans and provides a bridge between the private and public cloud infrastructures.

A Case for Managing the Convergence of Cloud Infrastructures

Security and compliance

Unlike on-premise or private cloud, enterprise data in a hybrid environment doesn’t necessarily reside in a single place, thereby making security breaches a very real threat. To reduce risk, businesses need to know where their data physically resides and ensure the applications leveraging them are running in approved environments. An effective cloud management environment accomplishes this without reviewing each instance, and gleans insights from across cloud landing zones.

Cloud economics

Workloads spread across multiple vendors can increase costs, with vendor charges that are typically inversely proportional to workload volume. This can be prevented by combining human supervision with cloud management tools that can analyze and track cloud spend and support data-driven, smart decisions.

Management complexity

Reliance on multiple cloud vendors and different platforms and services inevitably makes management more complex. For example, access management can become complex if there are multiple vendor deployments, with a unique set of rules for each. Through a managed service provider, businesses can create a custom hybrid cloud management platform that factors in these variables.

Shadow IT

Although hybrid cloud environments provide unprecedented flexibility, they can also lead to shadow IT, wherein different functions or processes rely upon entirely different tools, bypassing in-house IT. Unchecked, this can result in higher costs, compliance challenges, and security concerns. An effective managed service provider can address this issue by onboarding all process leads and creating a strategy that includes proactive monitoring to prevent security or compliance lapses.

Business Case: Making Cloud Management Future-Ready

Using our Integrated Cloud Management Platform, we helped a leading pharmaceutical company develop a self-service portal for various business units that enables resource provisioning in an AWS Cloud, covering over 750 apps and 25,000 virtual machines. We worked with the company to automate its security compliance implementation and leverage bots to perform log scanning.

Through holistic end-to-end automation, the company developed strong cloud operations capabilities and reduced time-to-market, relying on bots and open source-based solutions.

An efficient cloud management and monitoring platform is a critical element for any business developing a hybrid cloud roadmap to realize the full benefits of cloud. With a future-ready, secured, and integrated platform that orchestrates applications and workloads across multiple cloud landing zones, businesses can prepare themselves to compete more effectively today, while launching an extensible infrastructure fit for tomorrow.

