6 strategies for avoiding cloud vendor lock-in

In an ideal business world, enterprises would forge strategic partnerships with their cloud services providers that lead to prosperity for all involved.

It doesn’t always work out that way, however. Things change over time, and in many cases the relationship between the customer and its cloud provider does not evolve to account for that change. Or maybe costs are not in line with what was initially expected, or the quality of services is not what was promised.

Whatever the reason or reasons, there might come a time when an organization needs to break up with its cloud provider, specifically for software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The key is having the flexibility to do this when the time comes, without significant negative impact to the company.

Companies need to be able to maintain a credible “threat of defection” strategy. For example, they must avoid being locked in to a particular vendor and keep open the possibility for other options, should the terms no longer align with business plans.

The strategy doesn’t mean automatically assuming there will be a breakup with the cloud provider at some point. But it does leave open the possibility if things go wrong.