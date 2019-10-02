How TIAA invests in women in IT

Women make up less than twenty percent of the technology workforce. We need not discuss the many downsides to this low number; our time is better spent working to improve it.

Rahul Merchant is doing just that. He is executive sponsor of TIAA’s IT Women’s Council, a multi-faceted employee resource program at the $6B financial services company.

“In the 1970s, women were about 13 percent of computer science graduates,” says Merchant. “In the 1980s, that number jumped to almost 35 percent. But recently, it dropped to 17 percent. At TIAA, we are making a very conscious effort to bring more women into IT and to give them support to grow their careers.”

TIAA’s IT Women’s Council is open to all IT employees – including men – and operates at the global and national level through a series of meetings and conferences.

Group mentoring

One of the Council’s greatest successes is the group mentoring program, which over the last three years has grown from 50 participants in two locations to 450 participants in seven locations. According to Jennifer Tsahalis, chief administrative officer for client services & technology and the director for TIAA's group mentoring program, “Our program is unique because it is not one-on-one mentoring. Two mentors are paired with a group of five to seven mentees, so that in addition to mentees learning from their mentors, the mentors also learn from each other and from their mentees.”

In the group mentoring program, mentors advise on career development, self-branding, and ways to pursue opportunities within the organization. The program has both senior and junior mentors paired within a group, which helps accommodate the wide range of employee experience in the organization. “When you pair a managing director mentor with an associate just out of college, the distance between their experiences might be too great for an effective relationship.” says Tsahalis. “Having multiple levels of mentors helps bridge the experience gap between mentees and more senior mentors and provides a leadership development opportunity for these junior mentors, by asking them to practice leadership skills in a different way than in their day to day jobs.”