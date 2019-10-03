Multi-cloud strategy: Pros, cons and tips

The competitive arms race that is the public cloud market affords CIOs several options as they look to rent software and infrastructure. Differences in price, business requirements and feature sets often force IT leaders to solicit more than one cloud vendor to serve their business technology needs, which many refer to as multi-cloud strategy.

Multi-cloud defined

Most CIOs refer to a multi-cloud strategy as using two or more IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Some IT leaders consider multi-cloud a single IaaS provider plus SaaS tools from Salesforce.com, Workday, ServiceNow and other vendors.

Gartner has a more formal definition of multi-cloud: The ability to operate a single computing workload seamlessly across several clouds, says Garter analyst David Smith. In this construct, a mobile app may dynamically move, via containers or other technologies between AWS or Azure based on prescribed business requirements. These portable apps are managed and monitored for uptime, reliability and security via a single dashboard.