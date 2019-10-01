Introducing a Transformative Meeting Experience: GoToMeeting Reimagined

Today’s CIOs need to equip their workforce with meeting solutions that leverage the latest technological advancements – including mobility, analytics and automation – to improve productivity and reduce cost and complexities. Today’s workforce is always on-the-go, yet business expectations have never been higher. International employees, remote workers and field staff are still expected to work at a faster pace than ever before. Collaboration can no longer be limited to the confines of an office.

Given this environment, what we discovered through a recent partnership with Ovum Research should come as no surprise: 2/3 of CIOs consider communications and collaboration to be mission-critical – and 76% plan to increase their investment in collaboration tools next year. What’s more, 93% of leaders agreed that incoming generation of digital natives have different needs and expectations that must be taken into account. These trends are forcing today’s businesses to adapt by laying a solid foundation that’s supportive of a diverse workforce.

Employees, especially in this growing digital native generation, long for modernized, intuitive products that keep them connected anywhere, any time on any device. How can you filter out all the noise in the market and provide tools that your employees truly need and want? We believe the best way to meet the needs and demands of today’s diverse workforce is by pulling them directly into the development process.

You’ve heard from our Vice President of User Experience Lauren Zack how GoTo gathers customer feedback and weaves it into all the steps of product development, from first ideation to final beta testing. And today, we are thrilled to unveil a major new product release we built with this user-first process: an all-new GoToMeeting built from the ground up.

Check out the video to hear more about this exciting announcement:

The All New GoToMeeting – Built By Our Users, For Our Users

The next major milestone in our Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) strategy, the new GoToMeeting is built for today’s modern workforce. With an extensive series of updates to the product, GoToMeeting delivers a flawless experience from start to finish for both IT and end-users alike. For meetings that yield results, encourage new ideas and build relationships, a solution must support employees before, during and after their meetings. As such, the new GoToMeeting isn’t limited to what happens in-session. Here are some highlights of the new product:

The pre-meeting experience is enhanced by improvements to scheduling and join times, so your end users can start their sessions 65% faster than before.

The meeting hub, our new all-in-one collaboration application, allows users to chat, start, or schedule meetings on a single interface.

During the meeting, a reimagined video-first design makes collaboration more personal.

After the meeting, users are continually supported with features like recording and transcripts and video to slides.

Technology that is aligned to support today’s workforce means taking their perspectives into account from day one. In order to boost productivity, and inspire innovation and encourage meaningful collaboration, GoTo builds products that address users top needs and pain points that we hear from their own mouths.

To learn more about the new GoToMeeting, including how to activate it in your own organization, visit gotomeeting.com/new.