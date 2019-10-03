How DXC Technology Utilizes Adobe Experience Platform to Deliver Hyper-Personalization

Corporate decision makers, particularly chief marketing officers and their teams, increasingly rely on data to inform and drive decisions on strategy and to improve the customer experience (CX). But they’re finding it can be difficult when the data is inconsistent and contained in disparate, application-focused silos. What’s needed is the ability to interrogate all data from the marketing systems in a cohesive fashion so that breakthrough insights become possible.

Adobe Experience Platform delivers this essential functionality. With it, brand managers and marketers can integrate many individual data sets to view a specific customer’s interaction with the brand across channels, and that means they can hyper-personalize the customer’s experience. The data doesn’t come from a single isolated source but from apps such as CRM, social media, and other sources.

For IT services and solutions company DXC Technology, using Adobe Experience Platform provided the foundation for improving the efficiency of its website and overall CX. For example, DXC can determine which specific web pages customers need and quickly direct them to the right place. That tremendously increases the value of the site. To gain further insight, DXC is using Adobe Experience Platform Data Science Workspace with AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to look at patterns in the data and analyze them, enabling hyper-personalization. With these tools, DXC can deliver a real-time website experience aligned with a specific customer’s journey.

As Ronell Hugh, group manager, product marketing with Adobe Experience Platform, notes, “For brands like DXC, changing the status quo and implementing a single data management platform that supports standardization, utilizes consistent data taxonomy, and enables integration of disparate marketing datasets into a single usable data lake or warehouse unlocks the future.”

For DXC, deploying real-time CX has tangible benefits. Most importantly, hyper-personalization that uses AI/ML to accurately predict a visitor’s needs can substantially increase conversion on the site, because the CX is more efficient and engaging, and customers get the information to make a purchase faster. Further, with the real-time integration of data from CRM, social media, and other data sources, DXC gains a deep omni-channel understanding of individual customers. This dramatically improves DXC’s ability to proactively interact with those customers. As the customer or prospect increases engagement with DXC, the AI/ML tools gather more information to further improve the personalization for that individual.

Using Adobe Experience Platform Data Science Workspace enables marketing teams to better utilize behavioral data, the essence of CX. Now, personalization can be built from both behavioral and quantitative data. The AI/ML tools in the Data Science Workspace enable marketers to see behavioral patterns such as propensity to buy, engagement triggers, and even technical support interactions. However, without the data unification capabilities of Adobe Experience Platform, creating this level of personalization and improvement in the customer experience wouldn’t be possible.

To get started, Hugh suggests that you must “understand what you are trying to do with a high level of specificity. Knowing how the data will support your drive to deliver a more meaningful customer experience provides the roadmap.”

Standardizing your data so it can be viewed holistically is mandatory. Without this, moving forward is impossible. Adobe Experience Platform provides the foundational technology and capabilities to simplify these tasks. This makes it possible to utilize Data Science Workspace to drive the insights that enable a next-generation customer experience. DXC is following this approach and reaping the benefits of it.