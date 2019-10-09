Best-in-Class Windows 10 Management with Workspace ONE

Windows 10 represents a major upgrade from Windows 7. For enterprises, it provides a substantial improvement in the ability to manage Windows devices. However, comprehensive endpoint management requires additional capabilities beyond what Windows 10 alone can provide. In particular, new security, control, and usability requirements must be met. These changes are driving the change from legacy client management tools (CMTs) to next-generation unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recently, Gartner issued a report on “Critical Capabilities for UEM Tools” that compared vendors across the most important use cases and on the ability to meet critical capabilities necessary in UEM solutions.

Three of those use cases directly reflect changes in the user population or enterprise requirements and should be of primary interest to every organization. They are central to delivering the experience that users want and the management control IT needs:

Mixed App Delivery—As Gartner noted, “at the core of all client-computing experiences are the apps that workers need to access.” The most important trend related to app delivery is the use of multiple new device types, well beyond traditional PCs. This use case supports the delivery of apps both to new device types and in news ways, including mobile, SaaS, and virtual apps. This will increase the range of apps that can be delivered to users, enhancing their productivity. Best-in-class UEM solutions will automate and consolidate many of the tasks for deploying apps (no matter how they are packaged) to users across their devices.

Multiplatform Device Management—This capability provides a single interface to configure, deploy, and manage PCs and mobile devices running Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The most important difference among the various vendor offerings is the depth of management provided for all four environments. (The ideal solutions replace individual legacy management tools with one platform.) This use case also includes the integration of existing legacy CMT tools and processes.

Global Deployment—Strong scores for global deployment require language localization, regional support or support “tuned” to that region, and the presence of staff or partners in the region to support deployment, operations, and support.

The Gartner report details the top quantitative scores for VMware Workspace ONE and competitors across six total use cases. Workspace ONE received the highest score among all vendors for the four key use cases listed above.

The report also graded six “critical capabilities” for UEM tools. Workspace ONE was the highest rated product for three of these: modern management, application management, and CMT integration. Workspace ONE’s streamlined licensing program was also noted by Gartner as a competitive advantage.

To learn more about Workspace ONE and how it provides a best-in-class UEM solution, go to VMware.com (https://www.vmware.com/products/workspace-one.html).