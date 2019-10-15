6 tips for recruiting college IT talent

Filling open IT positions has become difficult. Filling them with diverse and talented staff — the dream of everyone running an IT department — seems impossible.

The hard truth is that there are currently 700,000 unfilled IT jobs in the U.S. and 87 percent of IT executives say it’s challenging to find people to fill them.

“Our clients — on average — are hitting two thirds to three quarters of their hiring goals each year,” says Mohit Bhende, founder of Karat, a company that interviews job candidates for companies that are hiring.

For those having difficulty landing experienced talent, or coming up short on poaching efforts, colleges can make great talent pipelines. But when you go looking for college graduates with the right skills, you are competing with monsters — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (the FAANG companies) — for a limited resource. They have the recruitment resources and an appetite for talent you can’t begin to match.