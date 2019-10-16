4 Facts Every CIO Should Know about IT-as-a-Service

The ever-increasing speed of business, especially as enterprises seek to digitally transform with demands for flexibility and agility, is straining IT infrastructure.

That’s why companies are starting to take a page from the public cloud’s “rent the infrastructure” principle and shift to an on-prem IT-as-a-service approach (ITaaS) to gain elasticity, simplicity, and cost savings.

Unlike other as-a-service models, ITaaS is not cloud based, although the concept can be applied to cloud environments. The focus of on-prem IT-as-a-service is gaining the agility (instant capacity) and economics (only pay for what you use) of the cloud with on-premises apps and data.

ITaaS improves IT consumption in four ways:

Agility. Among the top reasons for cloud migration is agility: faster services delivery without significant infrastructure investment. It’s possible to gain the same benefit with ITaaS for on-premises resources. For example, rather than a months-long procurement cycle to ramp up for application development, HPE can install additional capacity on site, meaning a customer can expand whenever they need to, then pay for that extra capacity only as it’s used 1. IT capacity can be secured within a week or two, while only paying for the resources used. Scalability. A significant cloud benefit has been the ability to scale compute and workload capacity as needed. Similarly, ITaaS enables companies to provision and pay for only the IT capacity needed on premises — and adapt if requirements or demand fluctuates, such as for new app releases or holiday-related buying trends. Simplicity. IT teams typically spend inordinate amounts of time on mundane tasks and solving operability problems in complex infrastructure environments. With an ITaaS solution, the routine tasks of maintaining and operating the infrastructure is left to the service provider, allowing more time for IT staff to focus on more productive and innovative projects. Cost savings. The pay-as-you-use-IT model inevitably results in companies only paying for actual consumption, rather than overspending on estimated requirements. Yet there are also ITaaS savings in the long run, such as those gained from improved capacity planning, better use of existing resources, and increased utilization.

Improved IT Consumption from HPE GreenLake

Today’s dynamic business environment requires on-the-fly flexibility, with seamless delivery of services. In light of increasingly complex IT environments that mix all manner of cloud types with on-premises data centers, IT resources are stretched thin.

HPE GreenLake enables companies to simplify their IT environments, pay only for the resources they actually use, while providing the business with the speed and agility it requires.

1 Minimum commitment may apply