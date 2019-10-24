1Password is changing the way enterprises secure their data

Data breaches are a nightmare for any company. The expenses for mitigation and the loss of trust from customers and clients can be devastating, even putting some companies out of business. That’s why it’s so important to put security at the very core of your enterprise; it shouldn’t be an afterthought.

That’s where 1Password Business can help: it’s easy to implement, cost-effective, and can provide a measurable impact on security just days after roll out. 1Password Advanced Protection provides extensive monitoring tools, giving you — and not the malicious actors threatening your business — control of your security.

The biggest security threat to companies is human error. Employees hold valuable data in their hands, and sometimes it goes astray. Whether it’s a mistake or negligence, people can’t be perfect all the time. 1Password can fill in those gaps and immediately make your company more secure.

The real key to security is having control over your sensitive information, and that’s where Advanced Protection is crucial. This new suite of security features allows administrators to examine or block logins from specific locations, IP addresses, and more. You also can set rules for Master Passwords and force two-factor authentication for all team members.

1Password Business allows you to securely share passwords across teams and departments; every member of your organization has access to the information they need when they need it. But just as crucially, 1Password Business makes it easy to ensure that only the people who need access have it, so you aren’t unnecessarily sharing sensitive information across your company.

Watchtower, included with 1Password, also plays a vital role in keeping businesses safe: it keeps track of data breaches and alerts you to compromised passwords. If one of your passwords is breached, or a site where you hold an account is hacked, Watchtower will let you know that it’s time to change your password. It also alerts you to reused passwords, insecure passwords, and weak passwords, so you know where your team’s password problems are and can easily take corrective action.

If you’re looking to increase your company’s security, join the 50,000 businesses that already use 1Password to protect their sensitive information. Learn more about what 1Password Business can do for your enterprise and request a custom quote for your company.