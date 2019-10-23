7 steps to turning around an inherited IT department

It may be the toughest job in IT — and perhaps the most rewarding. Taking on a troubled IT department isn't a job for the faint of heart. Repairing damage and putting things back in order will require a great deal of time and effort. If you succeed, you'll be lauded as a hero. If you fail, your washout could haunt your career for years to come.

Getting a derailed IT department back on track requires persistence and a success-focused action plan. The following seven steps will help you get started.

1. Assess IT's ability to support business goals

Assessing an inherited IT department's alignment with business strategies and objectives is an important first step toward rebuilding it. "In today’s increasingly digital world, IT plays a key role in enabling business strategy," says Rahul Singh, managing director of Pace Harmon, an IT management consulting firm.