Adobe Breaks New Ground to Support Enhanced Personalization with Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Audience Manager

The goal of every brand is to deliver a compelling, personalized experience across all channels and touchpoints. Simple in concept, this is decidedly difficult to execute. To start, meeting this challenge requires a single, comprehensive view of the customer. Obtaining this perspective means integrating multiple data sets and providing an effective way to analyze them.

When key data sets are siloed or unavailable, it’s impossible to create an integrated omnichannel personalization process. This is why Adobe aims to deliver comprehensive data integration and management capabilities in the latest version of Adobe Experience Platform. With all relevant data in one store, Adobe Experience Platform enables brands to build real-time customer profiles that dramatically improve the customer experience. And this capability means everything during crucial moments in the buying or decision-making process.

Enhancements to Data Science Workspace Bring More Benefits

However, there is no “finish line” when it comes to improving marketing effectiveness and improving personalization. So now Adobe is enhancing Adobe Experience Platform with new functionality and capabilities that provide a foundation for further enabling the brand’s support for a better customer journey and experience. These new capabilities will benefit a range of employees, from the data scientist to the marketing analyst.

To start, there are updates to the functionality of Data Science Workspace that runs on Adobe Experience Platform. The first is a product recommendations engine that supports one of the most important pillars of personalization. Brands can use machine learning to analyze past interaction patterns, across channels, to build a narrow set of personalized recommendations. The second new feature is retail sales forecasting. The ability to accurately forecast retail sales is essential to building the right inventory levels. Using Sensei AI with Data Science Workspace, brands can develop highly accurate forecasts by using very large data sets.

For the First Time: Incorporating Social Media into Personalization Processes

Social media can provide game-changing insights that enable best-in-class personalization activities. Yet to this point, integrating social data into other marketing data sources has been a challenge. In an industry first, Adobe Audience Manager’s People-Based Destinations makes it possible to activate social network data and integrate it with other data sources. Using this platform’s governance and privacy controls ensures that integrating social data can be done without impacting consumer’s privacy.

Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Platform, meanwhile, enables a deeper level of personalization using personally identifiable information. Brands can deliver omnichannel personalized experiences dependent on a personal identifier, such as an email service provider (ESP), while also using customer data from call centers and POS systems. With Real-Time Customer Data Platform in the marketing stack, brands can use durable identifiers in addition to the device-based, cookie-based, and hashed identifiers used in Audience Manager.

As the demand for enhanced personalization increases, Adobe is responding with technology that provides the integrated data sets that are the foundation of personalization and the tools to activate the data for new use cases. And the integration of social data is a sea change that will allow brands to completely rethink their personalization options, dramatically improving the customer experience.