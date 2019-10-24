Ticketmaster tackles tech debt with streaming data platform

When Chris Smith joined Ticketmaster as vice president of data science, the 40-year-old event ticketing business was facing unique challenges in its data-science program.

“We had tech debt that was older than most of the companies I’d worked at,” he says.

Ticketmaster had achieved early data-science successes through custom data integrations with its various IT systems — and there were plenty of those. After 40 years of acquisitions and internal software development, the company had around 300 IT systems, each on its own island of data.

With its move into new markets such as ticket resale and the provision of management and reporting tools for venues, Ticketmaster needed a way to integrate these data silos and make its data available to the entire organization, without rewriting all of its software.