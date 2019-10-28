MHBE proves the value of mobile for health insurance customers

Established under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010, a Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) is an online marketplace that allows consumers to compare individual health insurance plans from different providers to find the best fit and rate. The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE), an independent state government unit that provides health coverage to Maryland residents, set out to create its own private HIX platform — a project that earned MHBE a CIO 100 Award in IT Excellence.

The main goal of MHBE’s HIX project was to “provide a better and engaging customer experience for existing customers and identify new avenues to target and enroll the uninsured population amidst a tightly regulated marketplace with limited resources earmarked for innovation in State systems,” says Venkat R. Koshanam, CIO of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Here’s how they did it.

Developing a scalable industry-ready solution