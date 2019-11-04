It seems like there’s a new data breach every month, and as hackers ramp up their efforts to steal our private info, it’s only natural to feel afraid. What can you do to fight back? Oddly enough, the best way to prevent cybersecurity attacks is by fighting fire with fire. As an ethical hacker, you can make a living by exploiting cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and this $39 bundle will show you how.
The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle contains 12 comprehensive courses on how to pinpoint weaknesses and suggesting improvements in network systems. If you’re new to cybersecurity and IT in general, the first course to tackle is The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course, which will introduce you to the countless threats and tools hackers around the world employ.
In essence, an ethical hacker is an IT professional who specializes in cybersecurity, and the best way to land a gig as an ethical hacker is with an IT certification. Seven of the courses in this bundle are designed to prepare you for several popular security certifications ranging from CompTIA Security+ to ISACA CISA.
If you want to be on the frontlines against the ever-growing threat of hackers, then a career in cybersecurity is the way to go. The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle is on sale today for $39, or 97% off.
Prices subject to change
This story, "This 12-course bundle will teach you how to be an ethical hacker for $39" was originally published by Computerworld.
