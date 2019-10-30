Feature

Co-innovating with startups: 5 steps for success

Startups can help your organization kick-start innovation. Here’s how CIOs can hone their approach to courting fledgling vendors of emerging technologies while reducing risk.

Senior Writer, CIO |

Co-innovating with startups: 5 steps for success
Pettycon / Pixabay (CC0)

Few IT leaders have the in-house talent to build the bleeding-edge technologies that many digital initiatives require. To fill this gap, CIOs are increasingly looking to startups to help fuel innovation around blockchain, internet of things (IoT), AI-infused analytics and cybersecurity software.

But working with startups courts risk. Most startups rarely last 10 years, as acquisitions and flame-outs challenge the long-term direction of even the most promising vendors. Then there is the culture issue, which is often a bridge too far for CIOs beholden to big company bureaucracies. New companies just operate differently than enterprises. 

Even so, CIOs can’t afford to ignore the newcomers when seeking strategic partners, and many enterprises have formal programs in place to work with startups. Ninety-five percent of large organizations with a structural innovation program invest in tech incubators, while 90 percent work with startups or niche vendors directly, according to Gartner research. And 84 percent of organizations acquire startups to bolster innovation.

In the market for innovation

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Survey says! Share your insights in our 19th annual State of the CIO study
  