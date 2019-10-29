Episode 1: Bernie Gracy, CDO at Agero

Host Maryfran Johnson talks with Chief Digital Officer Bernie Gracy of Agero – the largest provider of roadside assistance services to car makers and insurance providers across North America - about disruptive innovation, talent acquisition and more in this lively one-hour discussion.

