5 ways IT still fails its business users

Everyone’s talking about customer experience (CX). If you don’t get customer experience right, consultants and other IT experts say, you leave yourself vulnerable to competitors who do. But companies, and IT leaders, who focus only or mostly on customers are forgetting something just as important: employee experience (EX).

“The data is showing us that improving CX isn’t just something that feels good, it has a measurable impact on a business’s financial performance,” says Todd Shimizu, managing director of strategy and transformation at Grant Thornton. The same is true of improving EX, he says.

“Companies that are considered leaders in employee experience are showing up in some of the better-known employee surveys, and now there are some demonstrated connections to revenue and performance,” Shimizu says. “Sometimes in an enterprise there is more focus on external-facing technologies. It’s easier to emphasize customer-facing tools, but if you don’t mind the farm internally, you’re missing out.”

Just how much of a difference does employee experience make to a business? You might be surprised. “Companies with great EX outperform the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 122 percent,” according to a 2017 Accenture study.