Prepare for the CompTIA certification exams with this $69 training bundle

No modern tech company can operate without a capable IT department, and as new companies launch each year, the demand for IT professionals will continue to grow. However, IT professionals must earn their certifications first, and CompTIA certifications are among the most versatile because they’re vendor-neutral. If you’re interested in earning a CompTIA certification, you can prepare with this $69 training bundle.
The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle features 12 courses on CompTIA’s most popular certifications. If you have no prior experience, you should cover the courses on A+, Network+, and Security+, which will help land you an entry-level IT gig.
Once you’ve earned these and gained work experience, you can pursue more advanced certifications. For example, if you want to pursue a career in cybersecurity, you should aim at the CASP certification. Alternatively, the Cloud+ certification is better suited for a career in cloud computing.
The IT field branches into countless career paths, but you’ll need to be properly certified to pursue them. You can prepare for a career in IT with the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, which is on sale for $69, or 97% off.
