Feature

Hunter Douglas provides clear view of what S/4HANA switch takes

An ERP migration is always a slog, but how do you collapse 18 disparate systems into a single platform hosted in a private cloud? Very carefully, says Hunter Douglas CIO Steve Katsirubas.

Senior Writer, CIO |

Hunter Douglas provides clear view of what S/4HANA switch takes
Thinkstock

Enterprises frequently pursue acquisitions to boost growth. While this strategy may yield a more robust balance sheet for the acquiring company, the one near certainty is that the CIO will be left to wade through quagmires of legacy technology to integrate multiple financial systems as a result.

That's the challenge Steven Katsirubas has been working through at Hunter Douglas, which hired him in 2016 to helm an ERP consolidation for the United States' leading maker of blinds and other window coverings. As HD acquired Comfortex, Levolor and other brands, it saw its financial system footprint balloon to include 18 distinct ERP implementations.

Katisirubas' primary mission? Winnowing those systems into a single SAP S/4HANA software suite, driving out costs and injecting efficiency into business operations.

"This was to be a catalyst for a business transformation around improving the supply chain, simplifying the business and improving the customer experience," says Katsirubas, CIO for the company's $2.6 billion North American business.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Survey says! Share your insights in our 19th annual State of the CIO study
  