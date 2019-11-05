Hunter Douglas provides clear view of what S/4HANA switch takes

Enterprises frequently pursue acquisitions to boost growth. While this strategy may yield a more robust balance sheet for the acquiring company, the one near certainty is that the CIO will be left to wade through quagmires of legacy technology to integrate multiple financial systems as a result.

That's the challenge Steven Katsirubas has been working through at Hunter Douglas, which hired him in 2016 to helm an ERP consolidation for the United States' leading maker of blinds and other window coverings. As HD acquired Comfortex, Levolor and other brands, it saw its financial system footprint balloon to include 18 distinct ERP implementations.

Katisirubas' primary mission? Winnowing those systems into a single SAP S/4HANA software suite, driving out costs and injecting efficiency into business operations.

"This was to be a catalyst for a business transformation around improving the supply chain, simplifying the business and improving the customer experience," says Katsirubas, CIO for the company's $2.6 billion North American business.