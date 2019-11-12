Chipotle doubles digital sales with loyalty app

Once a novelty, a strong digital presence has become table stakes for helping companies satisfy customers. There's no better example of this phenomenon than Chipotle Mexican Grill, whose revamped mobile application and loyalty program have helped the company nearly double digital sales in recent quarters.

"The thing that has been most exciting — and perhaps unexpected — was how many people are using the app and joining Rewards as their first Chipotle experience," Chipotle CTO Curt Garner tells CIO.com. The Tex-Mex chain, which operates more than 2,500 stores, has added 7 million customers to its loyalty rewards program since it launched in March. The company intends to harness transaction data collected through this digital product to strengthen its connection to customers.

Sixty-seven percent of IT executives surveyed for CIO.com's Digital Business 2019 Report have made improving customer experience (CX) their top transformation initiative. Organizations such as La-Z-Boy, Amtrak and Great Wolf Lodge have overhauled IT to address the CX imperative.

Baby steps to a successful CX