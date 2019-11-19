CDO resumes: 4 tips for landing a chief data officer role

As companies start to adapt data-first strategies, the role of chief data officer is becoming increasingly important. A survey from the 2018 Global State of Enterprise Analytics Report from MicroStrategy found that 57 percent of the global companies already hired a CDO and 24 percent said they were considering creating a CDO position in the future.

Landing a CDO job requires a strong resume. But you don’t need to feel intimidated when writing your executive-level resume; you just need to do a little research. Here are tips and tricks from technology resume experts on how to write the ideal resume for chief data officer positions.

1. Focus on digital transformation

The data industry is relatively new so any CDO is going to be tasked with major digital transformation efforts to help get the company up to speed.