6 tips for an effective IT internship program

Internships create a talent pipeline for full-time employees, build awareness of your company among job seekers, and bring in skilled talent with no long-term commitment.

But a strong internship program can do much more than that, as tales travel the tech rumor mill of interns who have invented valuable products, created new businesses, and made a difference to a company’s bottom line. The rumors about interns who were overlooked are just as ripe.

Satoru Iwata started as an unpaid intern at Commodore, was inventing Kirby at Hal labs soon after, and quickly changed the world of gaming at Nintendo. Elon Musk interned at a bank where he pitched an idea that was way ahead of the CEO’s vision. Musk left banking unimpressed and went on to found X.com, which became PayPal.

Interns bring enthusiasm, vision, fresh skills, and energy to your team and projects. Feed those qualities with guidance, resources, and time and they might do amazing things. Even interns who don’t change the world, though, can help proselytize for your company and even return to become full-time employees.