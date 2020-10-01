New CIO appointments in India, 2020

With most companies undertaking the journey of digital transformation, the role of CIO has become critical. This has also significantly increased the demand for CIOs and made the space extremely dynamic. Here is an updated list of the latest CIO movements in India. If you have movement news, please email me at mansi_joshi@idgindia.com

October

Mohit Kapoor joins Mahindra Group as EVP & Group CTO

Mahindra Group Mohit Kapoor

Name: Mohit Kapoor

Designation: EVP & Group CTO

Company: Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group has appointed Mohit Kapoor as Executive VP and Group Chief Technology Officer. In this new role, he will be responsible for creating new business models and transforming customer experience across the Group’s diverse set of companies.

Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Kapoor was at DBS Bank, where he set up the Asia Hub at Hyderabad, the bank’s technology development center. Kapoor has spearheaded technology and operations roles for over 29 years, the last 17 years in the BFSI sector.

September

George Fanthome joins Bangalore International Airport Limited as CIO

Name: George Fanthome

Designation: CIO

Company: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

George Fanthome, the former group CIO at GMR, has joined BIAL as its CIO. A seasoned IT veteran, Fanthome has over 15 years of experience across organizations including mining giant Vedanta Limited, New-Delhi based infrastructure company GMR, telecom player Bharti Airtel International, and IT services giant Genpact, among others.

His expertise includes enterprise wide IT transformation, IT policy and procedure development, strategic planning, digital business transformation, operations and software development.

Shuvankar Pramanick joins Columbia Asia Hospitals as Chief Information Officer



Name: Shuvankar Pramanick

Designation: CIO

Company: Columbia Asia Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals has appointed Shuvankar Pramanick as its CIO. With over two decades of experience, Shuvankar is a healthcare IT veteran, who has driven digital transformation strategy projects using AI, process automation, and innovative IT in the healthcare industry.

Prior to joining Columbia Asia Hospitals, he spearheaded IT at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi as CIO.

His other stints include IT leadership roles at Paras Healthcare, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Action Construction Equipments, Fortis Healthcare, among others.

July

Group Head-IT & CIO Munish Mittal leaves HDFC Bank

Munish Mittal, Group Head-Information Technology & Chief Information Officer at HDFC Bank is leaving the organization to pursue higher studies, the bank has announced. Mittal joined the private lender in 1996 as IT Manager. In his 24 years at HDFC, he spearheaded various roles, including managing the IT strategy of the bank and its associated companies, HDFC Securities and HDB Financial Services.

A Shiju Rawther joins Poonawalla Finance as Chief Information Officer



IDG Shiju Rawther

Name: A Shiju Rawther

Designation: CIO

Company: Poonawalla Finance

A Shiju Rawther has been appointed as the CIO at Poonawalla Finance. In his new role, Shiju will spearhead IT function, strategies, and designing the digital roadmap for the organization, along with the plan, build, run, secure and analytics function of the organization. In his previous role, he was the Executive Vice President—Technology at IIFL Finance.

He has over two decades of experience in driving digital transformation, innovation, and analytics in organizations. He has expertise in setting up complete technology systems including applications, IT infrastructure, and building information security operations and process from scratch for startup MNCs in India. He holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering and Management Degree in Information Technology.

June

Manish Shetty joins Diageo as Chief Information Officer



Manish Shetty

Name: Manish Shetty

Designation: CIO

Company: Diageo India

One of India’s leading beverage alcohol companies, Diageo, has appointed Manish Shetty, former Director IT at Tata Consumer Products, as its Chief Information Officer. He will be based out of Bangalore, and report to the CFO, Sanjeev Churiwala.

Shetty has over two decades of global experience in business and technology transformation in various industries including FMCG, pharma, financial services, and technology. At Diageo India, he will support the organization in its digital journey and will focus on leveraging IT as a strategic partner to drive business growth.

Prior to spearheading IT at Tata Consumer Products, he was the CIO – South Asia at Sanofi India. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bangalore University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, Durham, USA.

Amit Waghmare appointed CIO at DB Corp



IDG Amit Waghmare

Name: Amit Waghmare

Designation: CIO

Company: DB Corp

The former head of information technology at Page Industries, Amit Waghmare has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer at newspaper giant DB Corp (Danik Bhaskar Group). He has over 17 years of industry experience in sectors such as media, power, textile, pharma, real estate, among others. His other stints include technology leadership roles at VIP Industries, Inorbit Malls India, and Encore Healthcare.

May

Gaurav Kataria joins Sai Life Sciences as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Sai Life Gaurav Kataria

Name: Gaurav Kataria

Designation: CDIO

Company: Sai Life Sciences

Gaurav Kataria has been appointed the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) at Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization—Sai Life Sciences. He will be responsible for leading the digital transformation agenda in line with Sai’s business objectives. In this role, he will oversee digitization programs, IT infrastructure, and IT security for Sai globally.

Kataria has over 20 years of experience across digital transformation, technology, consulting, marketing, and strategy. He is an engineer with a masters degree from BITS, Pilani, and executive business education from Harvard Business School Publishing, Boston, MA.

Bhavesh Lakhani joins IndusInd Bank as Chief Technology Officer

IDG

Name: Bhavesh Lakhani

Designation: CTO

Company: IndusInd Bank

The former CTO at SBI Mutual Fund, Bhavesh Lakhani has joined IndusInd Bank as its chief technology officer. A seasoned IT professional, he has over 20 years of industry experience in banking and financial services organizations. His areas of expertise include business intelligence and data monetization, digital strategy and transformation, cloud migration, DevOps and SecOps, mergers, acquisitions and integration, workforce management, and automation, etc.

His previous stints include CTO at DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, Director, Technology Services at Altisource, Senior VP - Technology & Services at HSBC, VP-IT Delivery, CIB at Wachovia Bank, among others.

April

Vipul Anand joins Praxis Advisory Network as Domain Leader for HiTech IT and Tech practice

IDG

Name: Vipul Anand

Designation: Advisor, and Domain Leader, HiTech IT, and Tech practice

Company: Praxis Advisory Network

Vipul Anand, ex-CIO at Hindware, has joined Praxis Advisory Network as the domain leader for its HiTech IT and Tech practice. Prior to Hindware, he spearheaded IT across organizations including Jindal Steel & Power, Aditya Birla Group, Honda Siel Power Products, Hughes, and ModiCorp in India and abroad.

March

Kapil Pal joins United Breweries as Head of IT

Kapil Pal

Name: Kapil Pal

Designation: Head of IT

Company: United Breweries

On March 20, Kapil Pal joined United Breweries (UB) as Head of IT. Based out of Bangalore, he has taken over the role of Ramakrishnan Sudarshanam, who retired from the company last December. Pal was previously with LafargeHolcim, where he had recently moved to a global role. He will be reporting to the UB’s Group CFO, Berend Odink. Pal brings in over 27 years of experience with a thorough understanding of the FMCG domain.

Ashok Jade joins Spark Minda as Group Chief Information and Technology Officer

Name: Ashok Jade

Designation: Group Chief Information and Technology Officer

Company: Spark Minda

Ashok Jade, former CIO at Shalimar Paints has been appointed as Group CITO at Spark Minda. Prior to that he was the Head - IT at Videocon Industries. He has over 20 years of experience in strategic and IT leadership, with expertise in business growth, IT cost and budget, change management, SAP, CRM, IoT, SMAC, RPA, among others.

Irshad Saifi joins SAMCO as CIO and CDO

Getty Images/IDG

Name: Irshad Saifi

Designation: CIO & CDO

Company: Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAMCO)

Irshad Saifi has joined one of India’s leading law firms, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAMCO) as CIO and CDO. In this role, he will be based in New Delhi.

Prior to this, Saifi was at Havells for three years where he spearheaded multiple transformations. At SAMCO, he will essentially hold the combined role of a CIO and CDO.

Abhishek Agarwal joins EESL as Head-IT /Chief General Manager

IDG

Name: Abhishek Agarwal

Designation: Head-IT/Chief General Manager

Company: EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited), a JV under the Ministry of Power, Government of India

Abhishek Agarwal has joined EESL as head of information technology and chief general manager. Before this, he was managing the IT as Senior VP & Chief Information Officer for Balmer Lawrie & Co. An IT veteran with expertise in defining IT policy, cybersecurity and digitalization strategy of organizations, Agarwal has executed transformation initiatives across auto, telecom, travel, and defence. His other stints include Head – IT at Vodafone India, Program Director at Wipro. Sr. Manager at Bharti Airtel, Manager at Maruti Suzuki India, Scientist at Defence R & D Organization, Ministry of Defence & Ashok Leyland Information Technology.

Yotta Infrastructure appoints Kamal Goel as EVP-IT and Chief Evangelist

Yotta Infrastructure

Name: Kamal Goel

Designation: EVP-IT and Chief Evangelist

Company: Yotta Infrastructure

Kamal Goel has joined Yotta Infrastructure as the Executive Vice President – IT & Chief Evangelist. Prior to this, he was the SVP & Group Head IT at Anand Rathi. Goel’s expertise includes IT infrastructure management, networking and security management, cloud computing and datacenter management.

February

Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer

Name: Raj Mohan Srinivasan

Designation: Chief Information Officer

Company: Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has appointed Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the network. Prior to joining the network, Raj Mohan was in an entrepreneurial role. With over three decades of global experience across global tech organizations and an entrepreneurial venture, Raj Mohan’s expertise lies in Business and IT Strategy, leading business transformation, strategic execution with a deep market focus and financial acumen.

January

Pankaj Pandey joins SBI General Insurance as Head-IT

Name: Pankaj Pandey

Designation: Head-IT

Company: SBI General Insurance

An IT veteran with over two decades of experience in the BFSI sector, Pankaj Pandey joined SBI General Insurance as head-IT. Prior to this, he was the Senior VP and Head-IT at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. He has also served in IT leadership roles at Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance, and LIC.

December 2019

BARC India appoints Mahendra K Upadhyay as CIO

Name: Mahendra K Upadhyay

Designation: Chief Information Officer

Company: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India

Mahendra K Upadhyay has over 18 years of experience in sectors such as telecom, banking, retail, and media, and advertising. Prior to joining BARC India as Chief Information Officer, he was the Head of Data & Technology, India at Mindshare. His previous roles include stints at Ericsson, SAS Institute, Reliance Retail.

Arindam Sengupta joins Dixcy Textiles as CIO

Name: Arindam Sengupta

Designation: Chief Information Officer

Company: Dixcy Textiles

An IT leader with over 18 years of experience, Arindam Sengupta joined Dixcy Textiles as Chief Information Officer. His previous stints include leadership roles at industry giants such as HUL, GE Healthcare, and Wipro.

November 2019

IDG India

Piyush Kumar Chowhan joins Lulu Group International as Group CIO

Name: Piyush Kumar Chowhan

Designation: Group Chief Information Officer

Company: Lulu Group International

Retail giant Lulu Group International appointed Piyush Kumar Chowhan as Group Chief Information Officer. With over two decades of industry experience, Chowhan’s expertise includes business analytics, retail analytics, retail technology solutions. Earlier, he was the senior vice president and chief information officer at Arvind Lifestyle Brands.

Yotta Infrastructure

Yotta Appoints Manish Israni as Head of IT Operations & CIO

Name: Manish Israni

Designation: Head of IT Operations & CIO

Company: Yotta Infrastructure

Yotta Infrastructure has appointed industry veteran Manish Israni as Head of IT Operations & Engineering and CIO. Manish has over 25 years of experience in IT Infrastructure and Hyperscale Data Centers for ITES, BFSI and Telecom industries. In his last assignment with Reliance Jio Infocomm, he led and managed Core IT Infrastructure & Application Design and deployment for Jio’s data centers across India.