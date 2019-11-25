Intuit proves the power of CTO-CIO collaboration

Intuit is relying on a formidable one-two punch as it infuses its financial software with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities: its CTO and CIO, who ensure that technology built to fuel internal systems makes its way into the company's products.

Intuit CTO Mariana Tessel is responsible for the $6.7 billion company’s tech strategy and direction and works with the various business units to ensure that TurboTax, QuickBooks and other products ship. Tessel’s remit also includes communicating information about and the company's products to customers, and in turn, using customer feedback to refine those products.

Meanwhile, Intuit CIO Atticus Tysen manages internal technology development, as well as business operations and processes. But Tessel and Tysen often meet in the middle in service of customers, with Tysen providing significant technology resources to support products.

"The worlds are merging and colliding and what traditionally would be more of an internal system has become part of our offerings and products," says Tessel, who previously held tech leadership roles at Docker, VMware and Ariba.