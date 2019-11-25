8 tips for dealing with IT project pushback

As IT’s role has evolved to further incorporate business strategy, so too has the way tech leaders communicate with their teams. New plans, projects, and products are frequently met with pushback, and in fact, some IT leaders say the expectation of pushback should be built into the process, with a plan for how to persuasively communicate and listen to resistant and hesitant voices.

Most IT leaders say that frank conversations about resistance have helped produce new information that ultimately moved the project forward. And, in some cases, pushback results from legitimate concerns about a project that needs course correction.

Here are several tips on how IT leaders can deal with resistance in the ranks as they work to deliver change to their organizations.

See it coming