IT apprenticeships: Best practices for onboarding overlooked talent

The shortage of skilled technology professionals is a big challenge for IT. One possible solution: Taking advantage of apprenticeship programs aimed at preparing students and workers from non-IT fields for technology careers.

A study by professional services firm Accenture released in October 2019 notes that community college students can help offset the nation’s technology talent shortage via apprentice programs.

In its survey of 1,000 community college students and 200 community college counselors, Accenture found that a majority of students (59%) aspire to pursue in-demand technology professions such as application developer, programmer, and cybersecurity analyst.

But students want help from employer-driven programs, including apprenticeships, to prepare for and break into careers in technology, the report says. Students and counselors alike rank apprenticeship programs as one of the best pathways to in-demand jobs.