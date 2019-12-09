7 ways to position IT for success in 2020

Forget about New Year's resolutions, which tend to be tossed aside and forgotten as soon as the champagne loses it sparkle. For IT leaders, the new year is a prime time for planning, organizing and launching new strategies and initiatives. Evolving business trends, security issues and increasing government oversight of many IT activities, combined with a seemingly never-ending series of disruptive technologies, make it essential to begin thinking about tactics and goals as soon as possible for a successful 2020.

Here are 7 tips to help you hit the new year running.

1. Collaborate with business leaders to assess IT services and goals

Work to ensure that IT is a business partner, not an order-taker, says Michael Cantor, CIO of data center support provider Park Place Technologies. He suggests scheduling meetings with key enterprise leaders to review IT's business value based on projects completed in 2019 and how IT can support the new year's business goals. "Roll all the feedback into a strategy and rough IT plan for 2020," Cantor advises. "Participate in the budgeting cycle and help ensure that funds are in the right places for the strategy — don’t leave it up to the business partners to do this on their own."