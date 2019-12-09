Feature

Inside Cisco's IT monitoring makeover

When Cisco’s IT team set out to replace a homegrown monitoring system, changing minds was as much of a challenge as changing code.

Senior Editor, CIO |

Inside Cisco's IT monitoring makeover
Cisco

Cisco Systems offers its customers an array of options for monitoring their networks and IT systems — but how does Cisco’s internal IT team monitor the infrastructure used by its 75,000 employees around the world?

The answer to that is changing as the company moves from a homegrown monitoring system to one built on top of commercial products, says Radhika Chagarlamudi, senior director for business collaboration and software platforms with Cisco’s IT team.

From a core of on-premises systems, Cisco’s IT infrastructure — like that of other enterprises — has grown to encompass cloud and SaaS systems.

“We have a mixture, a hybrid ecosystem,” says Chagarlamudi. “We also have a lot more dynamic infrastructure than we’ve had in the past.”

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Survey says! Share your insights in our 2020 CIO Tech Poll.
  