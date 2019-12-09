Inside Cisco's IT monitoring makeover

Cisco Systems offers its customers an array of options for monitoring their networks and IT systems — but how does Cisco’s internal IT team monitor the infrastructure used by its 75,000 employees around the world?

The answer to that is changing as the company moves from a homegrown monitoring system to one built on top of commercial products, says Radhika Chagarlamudi, senior director for business collaboration and software platforms with Cisco’s IT team.

From a core of on-premises systems, Cisco’s IT infrastructure — like that of other enterprises — has grown to encompass cloud and SaaS systems.

“We have a mixture, a hybrid ecosystem,” says Chagarlamudi. “We also have a lot more dynamic infrastructure than we’ve had in the past.”