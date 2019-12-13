What Gen Z workers look for in an IT employer

Organizations seeking a new influx of tech talent look no further: Generation Z is here and hungry for IT roles. But what does this generation of 72 million people born after 1997 really want in a work experience? New research commissioned by The Workforce Institute and Future Workplace offers insights into what organizations should do to lure next-generation workers based on Gen Z’s early on-the-job experiences.

The research, which was conducted by Savanta in April 2019, reinforced what many have surmised about this young generation: That well-paying work with a clear meaning and purpose, as well as flexibility and opportunities for advancement, is the key to hiring and retaining this new influx of talent.

“If you want to be an employer of choice for Gen Z, compensate them fairly, ensure that they genuinely care about the job you're hiring them for and provide them with the necessary training and flexibility so they can succeed without sacrificing their personal lives,” says Dan Schawbel, research director at Future Workplace and author of Back to Human: How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation.

Pay still matters