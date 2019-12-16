What CIOs Can Do to Drive Connected Customer Experiences

Every day, customers have high-quality, personalized digital experiences with social media and varying apps. These experiences have fundamentally altered the ways they expect to engage with all brands — including the companies they buy from. It’s not just about products or services anymore — now, 84% of customers say the experience a company provides is just as important, or even more important, than a brand’s products or services.

Simply put, to succeed in this new paradigm, today’s companies must digitally transform the ways they connect with their customers. Personalized engagement across multiple digital touchpoints is now table stakes — and IT holds the key to unlocking personalization. CIOs and IT must collaborate with other business lines to develop technologies and solutions that help the entire company inspire customer success.

To achieve this goal, IT itself needs to be reinvented and integrated in new ways throughout your company. Here’s how you can start:

Reinvent IT for Dynamic Customer Engagement

The traditional IT structure in the SaaS industry isn’t equipped for the level of engagement today’s customers expect. Legacy models of standalone marketing websites with service and support portals just don’t cut it anymore. Now, customers want seamless, consistent experiences across every part of their vendor purchase process.

When customers seek help and support, their service should be based on previous interactions with your company. Identity profile and behavior data are key elements that can add value and more personalized experiences throughout the customer’s digital journey.

As you start to integrate IT across your lines of business, be sure to do so based on persona and perspective, instead of just meeting the requirements of each business unit. Consider how your technology architecture can improve your end-to-end customer journeys and help partners and vendors deliver great experiences in personalized and intelligent ways. A customer-centric perspective can help you reevaluate how technology decisions are made and how you can integrate disparate technologies to better serve your customers.

Integrate IT Across Business Lines

Traditionally, IT has worked independently from lines of business like sales, service, and marketing. But because customers now expect seamless and intelligent experiences from companies, it’s time for this to change. IT must integrate with every line of business so they can deliver digital experiences that really connect with customers.

IT can take the lead in transforming your company’s digital identity. In the past, your IT teams may have often served as order-takers for your different lines of business, but now the roles need to change. CIOs should partner with leaders from your company’s main lines of business (marketing, sales, service, etc.) and work together to develop new digital solutions that empower your employees and your customers.

To integrate these experiences across every line of business, your leadership team should consider design thinking, master new skills, and investigate new approaches. Your revitalized digital solutions need to deliver on your business units’ goals — but they also need to provide seamless experiences across every touchpoint from the customer’s point of view. Adopting a product mindset, a persona mindset, and an agile mindset will help your IT team develop better, more integrated digital experiences for customers.

4 Key Values for Digital Transformation

To shift toward a more customer-centric approach to creating digital experiences, IT should take four key values to heart. These include:

1. Trust

It may be a big adjustment for your IT teams to start collaborating with other lines of business and putting the customer at the center of everything. They need to be able to trust the rest of your organization, and the rest of your organization needs to be able to trust them. Only with mutual trust can big changes take place. To establish trust, it’s best to start with small groups and slowly expand your digital transformation to the rest of your IT teams.

2. Prioritization

Prioritizing tasks is key to transformation. Without transparent priorities, people may get confused about what to do first, and your entire focus is diminished and the transformation project could collapse. Make sure that IT staff, as well as business leadership, teams, and individual employees, understand what’s coming next every step of the way. Effective cross-enterprise governance can help keep everyone on track.

3. Transparency

As a result of this transformation, many departments in your organization may no longer get the same level of service they used to. You’re building a whole new world and a whole new way of operating, which comes with new priorities. Trade-offs may need to be made to fund your transformation, and resources will be dedicated to supporting your new digital experiences. It’s crucial for your stakeholders to understand this and be transparent with each other about the journey your company is on.

4. Learning

Part of committing to the vision of transformation is committing to learning as you go. Everyone in your organization needs to understand that you’re sailing in uncharted waters. If you sail off course, your teams need the courage to accept it as a learning opportunity and continue on. The destination will be worth it.

Ultimately, your company’s vision for revitalized digital customer experiences must be closely tied to your product vision, marketing strategy, and sales principles. The customer needs to be at the center of everything, but your products and services are still important. In fact, a customer-centric approach to business can actually help improve your products and services themselves. When you align IT and your other business units around a customer-centric, digitally-empowered future, everyone wins.

